Large fight involving teens, 1 adult, 1 dog erupts in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Residents are outraged after a vicious fight in Roseville that involved teens, children, at at least one adult and a dog.

Video of the incident shows a teenager using his dog as a weapon against a minor before the crowd swarms him.

It happened Wednesday just before 3:30 p.m. on Lowell Street near Martin Road.

Another video shows an adult getting hit in the face by another teen.

Videos of the incident are going viral across social media. The videos of a white teenager unleashing a dog on an African American teenager have many viewers believing the attack was racially motivated.

"This may or may not result in criminal charges against the person with the dog," said Roseville Deputy Police Chief Donald Glandon. "We want a full investigation before placing someone under arrest."

Glandon said authorities are going door to door and questioning people in the neighborhood.

The investigation is ongoing.

