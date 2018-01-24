Larry Nassar faces additional sentencing in Eaton County criminal sexual conduct case

EATON COUNTY, Mich. - Former sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison Wednesday for sexually abusing young athletes in Ingham County, but his time in court hasn't ended.

Nassar faces additional sentencing in Eaton County, Michigan, after he pleaded guilty to three more criminal sexual conduct charges.

Nassar faced 13 counts of criminal sexual conduct in Eaton County, but accepted a plea agreement that reduced six charges and dropped four.

He is expected to be sentenced Jan. 31 in Eaton County. He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Nassar also received 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. Investigators found more than 37,000 images on Nassar's electronic devices.

During Nassar's seven-day sentencing in Ingham County, 156 victims delivered impact statements in court. Nassar listened to each statement, many of which were followed by applause in the courtroom.

Nassar addressed the court before Judge Rose Marie Aquilina handed down his sentence.

"Your words these past several days have had a significant emotional effect on myself and have shaken me to my core," Nassar said. "I also recognize that what I am feeling pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotional destruction that all of you are feeling. No words can describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am for what has occurred. An acceptable apology to all of you is impossible to write and convey. I will carry your words with me for the rest my days."

As Aquilina handed down the sentence she told Nassar, "I just signed your death warrant." She described Nassar's sentencing as a "privilege" for her.

Local 4 will continue to cover the Nassar case as the Eaton County sentencing date draws near. Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.