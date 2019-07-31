The Basketball Tournament: Quarterfinals set to begin in Chicago

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: Isaiah Austin #21 of the Baylor Bears runs up the floor against the Creighton Bluejays during the third round of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the AT&T Center on March 23, 2014 in San Antonio, Texas.…

Michigan based Eberlin Drive slide into the Quarterfinals of the Basketball Tournament as play begins Thursday.

The Drive do not play until till Friday but there are four other teams that will be in action Thursday.

Overseas Elite will battle Loyalty is Love on ESPN at 7 p.m. on ESPN while Golden Eagle Alumni will face Jackson TN at 9 p.m. which will air on ESPN U.

Overseas Elite is the heavy favorite to win it all again.

Here is the rest of the schedule for the week:

Aug. 1 - Quarterfinals

7 p.m. - (1) Overseas Elite vs. (1) Loyalty is Love (Game 1) (ESPN)

9 p.m. - (1) Golden Eagles alumni (Marquette alumni) vs. (8) Jackson TN (Game 2) (ESPNU)

Aug. 2 - Quarterfinals

7 p.m. - (3) Brotherly Love vs. (1) Team Hines (Game 3) (ESPN)

9 p.m. - PUMA Posterize Dunk Contest (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. - (1) Carmen's Crew (Ohio State alumni) vs. (1) Eberlein Drive 68 (Game 4) (ESPN2)

Aug. 4 - Semifinals

12 p.m. - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (ESPN)

2 p.m. - Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (ESPN)

Aug. 6 - $2 million, winner-take-all championship

9 p.m. - Semifinal winners (ESPN)

