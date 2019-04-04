Lawrence Tech University to build next phase of athletic complex

SOUTHFIELD, Mich - Lawrence Technological University has received approval from the City of Southfield for the next portion of a phased buildout of its outdoor athletic stadium.

Construction will begin soon on permanent spectator seating for 2,300 fans. The $2 million steel and masonry seating structure will include space for adding future home and visitor locker rooms, restrooms and concession stands. A permanent press box is also part of the future plans, along with an athletic training and conditioning facility.

A permanent all-weather field and outdoor lighting were installed in 2017 and 2018 respectively, thanks to an anonymous $1 million gift. This new work is also being funded by an anonymous donor.

"We are delighted to build on the strong start that we have already established with the growth of our athletic programs," said LTU President Virinder Moudgil.

Lawrence Tech offers 25 men's and women's NAIA athletic programs that involve more than 500 students. Lawrence Tech will have its first full season this fall against all varsity opponents. Track and field will be offered for the first time in spring 2020. In a bid to attract more top students, LTU relaunched athletics in 2012 after a hiatus of more than 50 years. Football had not been offered since 1946.

"There are many terrific students who want to continue competing in athletics at the college level," said Dean of Students Kevin Finn, who helped resurrect LTU sports. "The combination of our very strong academic programs with athletics has been a huge boost to school spirit and campus life."

Southfield Mayor Ken Siver added, "The city of Southfield is extremely excited to have its own college football team. The addition of the expanded sports program, campus activities and residence halls have made positive enhancements to the college experience for Lawrence Tech students."

The Collaborative Inc., with offices in Toledo and Ann Arbor, is the architect on the project. The general contractor is Rochester-based Frank Rewold & Sons Inc.

