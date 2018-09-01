Lawsuit against EMU over sports reductions dismissed

YPSILANTI, Mich. - The State of Michigan Court of Claims has dismissed a lawsuit against Eastern Michigan University over its decision to cut four sports programs for budget-related purposes.

The lawsuit sought to nullify EMU's budget-related elimination of four sports. It alleged the elimination of the sports violated the Michigan Open Meetings Act. EMU claimed it did not violate the Act because the Act does not apply to university boards when administrative affairs are considered. The university also claimed eliminating sports programs is an administrative decision and does not require Board of Regents approval.

The decision to eliminate the four sports programs impacted 83 student-athletes. The sports programs eliminated include men's swimming and diving, wrestling, women's tennis and softball.

