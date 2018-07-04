Lawsuit alleges security guard at Detroit high school broke teen boy's jaw

DETROIT - A lawsuit against the Detroit Public Schools Community District and a security company alleges a security guard broke a 14-year-old boy's jaw.

According to the civil suit filed against DPSCD and Securitas Security Services, the guard "swung his arm out with such force" that he hit the boy when he tried to enter West Side Academy High School on McKinley Street to get his "wallet that he had left inside."

The lawsuit alleges the student was "knocked to the ground" and suffered a "broken jaw" as a result of the impact.

Local 4 contacted the district after-hours Tuesday, but because of the holiday, a spokesperson claimed the district needed more time to determine if it could respond to the suit that was filed June 29.

The suit comes on the heels of a separate lawsuit filed against the school district that claimed the tip of a 7-year-old boy's finger was severed when his teacher slammed a door on him.

According to the lawsuit, Jason Brandom was kicked out of class by his first-grade teacher at Henderson Academy and forced to sit on the floor. When he tried to go back into the classroom, the teacher slammed the door, severing the tip of his middle finger.

