Lawsuit filed against Mount Clemens over marijuana licenses

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - The city of Mount Clemens has found itself in a legal battle. It's being sued over how decisions were made about marijuana center licenses.

Paul Addis is the attorney for the man suing the city. They are accusing city leaders of doing business behind closed doors without public input, and believe they violated of the Open Meetings Act.

Michigan's Open Meetings Act requires certain meetings of public bodies to be open to the public.

Mount Clemens reportedly created a marijuana board that would review applications for marijuana businesses within city limits and then make decisions. The lawsuit alleges there aren't public hearings and no transparency in the process. Addis said his client just wants to understand how decision are made.

The lawsuit has been filled and a judge has granted a restraining order against the city.

"I don't think there was anything intentional that we're going to do this in secret. I really don't believe that," said Mayor Barb Dempsey. "As far as I'm concerned, I think they did everything above board. If that's not the case, then I guess hindsight is everything."

City Commissioner Laura Fournier defended the creation of the marijuana board, its power and the choice to not have public meetings.

A hearing for the case was scheduled for Wednesday, but it was postponed. It's expected to happen in the next week or two.

