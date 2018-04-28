LEGO NINJAGO movie premieres in 4D at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - The LEGO NINJAGO movie will be premiering in 4D at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan next week.

The movie premieres on Wednesday, May 2 and will be shown May 5-6 after the premiere.

A 4D film combines the thrills of a 3D film and being able to physically feel something within the movie. Some physical effects in 4D films could include rain, wind, vibration, strobe lights, temperature changes, different smells and more.

Along with the movie, there are plans for there to be a scavenger hunt for kids, a MINILAND takeover with NINJAGO builds and mini figures, NINJAGO build tables, coloring sheets, pop badges and special decor placed throughout the site. The ninja mascot Kai is also set to make appearances throughout the weekend.

