Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti evacuated due to potential threat

Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti was evacuated Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A high school in Ypsilanti was evacuated Wednesday due to a "potential" threat.

Lincoln High School was evacuated. Students could be seen outside in the parking lot and have since returned to the building.

All district buildings were placed on lockdown.

Law enforcement determined the threat to be non-credible and gave the all clear at about 2 p.m.

The district would not offer further information.

— Lincoln Railsplitter (@GoSplitters) May 2, 2018

