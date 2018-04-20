LIST: Metro Detroit stores participating in Record Store Day 2018

Saturday is the 11th annual Record Store Day, a yearly event that celebrates independently owned record stores internationally.
RELATED: Let the Needle Drop This Saturday on Record Store Day
Featuring deals, limited releases, live music and more; each participating store celebrates in its own way, making sure there's something for everyone.
Below is a list of all the stores in the Metro Detroit area that are participating in this year's Record Store Day. Not all stores will carry the same stock or participate in the same promotions.
RecordStoreDay.com advises reaching out to the stores directly to confirm what promotions are being run.
"It's always a good idea to be BFFs with your neighborhood record store," the official site says.
Wayne County
- Dearborn Music
22501 Michigan Ave.
Dearborn
More information
- Stormy Records
13306 Michigan Ave.
Dearborn
More information
- Paramita Sound
1426 Woodward Ave.
Detroit
More information
- Peoples Records
1464 Gratiot Ave.
Detroit
More information
- Shantinique Music and Sportswear
8933 Harper Ave.
Detroit
More information
- Detroit Threads
10238 Joseph Campau Ave.
Hamtramck
More information
Macomb County
- Weirdsville Records
61 Macomb Place
Mount Clemens
More information
- Melodies and Memories
23013 Gratiot Ave.
Eastpointe
More information
- Village Vinyl
5972 Chicago Road
Warren
More information
Genesee County
- Electric Crown
5225 S. Saginaw Road
Flint
More information
Oakland County
- Flipside Records
41 E. 14 Mile Road
Clawson
More information
- Found Sound
234 W. Nine Mile Road
Ferndale
More information
- Hybrid Moments
22730 Woodward Ave.
Ferndale
More information
- Street Corner Music
26020 Greenfield Road
Oak Park
More information
- Solo Records
30118 Woodward Ave
Royal Oak
More information
- UHF Music
512 S. Washington Ave.
Royal Oak
More information
Bay County
- Electric Kitsch
917 Washington Ave.
Bay City
More information
Ingham County
- The Record Lounge
1132 S. Washington Ave.
Lansing
More information
- East Grand
213 E. Grand River Ave.
Okemos
More information
- Flat Black and Circular
541 E. Grand River Ave.
East Lansing
More information
- Replay Entertainment Exchange
536 E. Grand River Ave.
Lansing
More information
- Schuler Books & Music
1982 W. Grand River Ave.
Okemos
More information
Saginaw County
- Records & Tapes Galore
1303 Court St.
Saginaw
More information
Washtenaw County
- Encore Records
417 E. Liberty St.
Ann Arbor
More information
- PJ's Used Records & CDs
617 Packard St.
Ann Arbor
More information
- Underground Sounds
255 E. Liberty St.
Ann Arbor
More information
- Wazoo Records
336 S State St.
Ann Arbor
More information
- Two Jerks Records
22 E. Cross St.
Ypsilanti
More infomation
St. Clair County
- State Perceptory
219 Huron Ave.
Port Huron
More information
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.