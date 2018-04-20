LIST: Metro Detroit stores participating in Record Store Day 2018

Saturday is the 11th annual Record Store Day, a yearly event that celebrates independently owned record stores internationally.

Featuring deals, limited releases, live music and more; each participating store celebrates in its own way, making sure there's something for everyone.

Below is a list of all the stores in the Metro Detroit area that are participating in this year's Record Store Day. Not all stores will carry the same stock or participate in the same promotions.

RecordStoreDay.com advises reaching out to the stores directly to confirm what promotions are being run.

"It's always a good idea to be BFFs with your neighborhood record store," the official site says.

Wayne County

Dearborn Music

22501 Michigan Ave.

Dearborn

More information

Stormy Records

13306 Michigan Ave.

Dearborn

More information

Paramita Sound

1426 Woodward Ave.

Detroit

More information

Peoples Records

1464 Gratiot Ave.

Detroit

More information

Shantinique Music and Sportswear

8933 Harper Ave.

Detroit

More information

Detroit Threads

10238 Joseph Campau Ave.

Hamtramck

More information

Macomb County

Weirdsville Records

61 Macomb Place

Mount Clemens

More information

Melodies and Memories

23013 Gratiot Ave.

Eastpointe

More information

Village Vinyl

5972 Chicago Road

Warren

More information

Genesee County

Electric Crown

5225 S. Saginaw Road

Flint

More information

Oakland County

Flipside Records

41 E. 14 Mile Road

Clawson

More information

Found Sound

234 W. Nine Mile Road

Ferndale

More information

Hybrid Moments

22730 Woodward Ave.

Ferndale

More information

Street Corner Music

26020 Greenfield Road

Oak Park

More information

Solo Records

30118 Woodward Ave

Royal Oak

More information

UHF Music

512 S. Washington Ave.

Royal Oak

More information

Bay County

Electric Kitsch

917 Washington Ave.

Bay City

More information

Ingham County

The Record Lounge

1132 S. Washington Ave.

Lansing

More information

The Record Lounge

1132 S. Washington Ave.

Lansing

More information

East Grand

213 E. Grand River Ave.

Okemos

More information

Flat Black and Circular

541 E. Grand River Ave.

East Lansing

More information

Replay Entertainment Exchange

536 E. Grand River Ave.

Lansing

More information

Schuler Books & Music

1982 W. Grand River Ave.

Okemos

More information

Saginaw County

Records & Tapes Galore

1303 Court St.

Saginaw

More information

Washtenaw County

Encore Records

417 E. Liberty St.

Ann Arbor

More information

PJ's Used Records & CDs

617 Packard St.

Ann Arbor

More information

Underground Sounds

255 E. Liberty St.

Ann Arbor

More information

Wazoo Records

336 S State St.

Ann Arbor

More information

Two Jerks Records

22 E. Cross St.

Ypsilanti

More infomation

St. Clair County

State Perceptory

219 Huron Ave.

Port Huron

More information

