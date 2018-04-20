News

LIST: Metro Detroit stores participating in Record Store Day 2018

By Dane Sager Kelly

Saturday is the 11th annual Record Store Day, a yearly event that celebrates independently owned record stores internationally. 

Featuring deals, limited releases, live music and more; each participating store celebrates in its own way, making sure there's something for everyone.

Below is a list of all the stores in the Metro Detroit area that are participating in this year's Record Store Day. Not all stores will carry the same stock or participate in the same promotions.

RecordStoreDay.com advises reaching out to the stores directly to confirm what promotions are being run.

"It's always a good idea to be BFFs with your neighborhood record store," the official site says.

Wayne County

Macomb County

Genesee County

Oakland County

Bay County

Ingham County

Saginaw County

Washtenaw County

St. Clair County

 

