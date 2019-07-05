List of cooling centers available in Metro Detroit for seniors

DETROIT - Metro Detroit will experience a major heat wave on Friday.
There are several cooling centers available that provide air-conditioned comfort and protection from the heat.
When temperatures rise about 90 degrees, the elderly and very young are most susceptible to heat and heat-related illness. Signs of illness include headache, dizziness, nausea, heavy sweating, confusion and pale or flushed skin.
A list of cooling centers for seniors can be found below:
Butzel Family Center
7737 Kercheval, Detroit, MI 48214
Monday - Friday, 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday Closed
Clemente Center
2631 Bagley
Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday Closed
Crowell Recreation Center
16630 Lahser Road Detroit, MI 48219
Monday – Friday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday Closed
Coleman A. Young Community Center
2751 Robert Bradby Dr. , Detroit, MI 48207
Monday - Friday, 8:00 am – 8:00 pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Farwell Recreation Center
2711 E. Outer Drive
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday Closed
Heilmann Center
19601 Crusade St, Detroit, MI
Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Lasky Center
13200 Fenelon St, Detroit, MI
Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday Closed
Northwest Activities Center
18100 Meyers Rd, Detroit, MI
Monday - Friday 6 a.m. 10 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Patton Recreation Center
2301 Woodmere St, Detroit, MI
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Williams Center
8431 Rosa Parks Blvd, Detroit, MI
Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
The Helm
158 Ridge Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236
Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: 313-882-9600
Hamtramck
Senior Plaza
Location: 2620 Holbrook, Hamtramck, MI 48212
Phone: 313-873-7878
Monday - Friday 8:30 am - 4:30 pm
