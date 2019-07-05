List of cooling centers available in Metro Detroit for seniors

There are several cooling centers available that provide air-conditioned comfort and protection from the heat.

DETROIT - Metro Detroit will experience a major heat wave on Friday.

There are several cooling centers available that provide air-conditioned comfort and protection from the heat.

When temperatures rise about 90 degrees, the elderly and very young are most susceptible to heat and heat-related illness. Signs of illness include headache, dizziness, nausea, heavy sweating, confusion and pale or flushed skin.

A list of cooling centers for seniors can be found below:

Butzel Family Center

7737 Kercheval, Detroit, MI 48214

Monday - Friday, 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday Closed

Clemente Center

2631 Bagley

Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday Closed

Crowell Recreation Center

16630 Lahser Road Detroit, MI 48219

Monday – Friday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday Closed

Coleman A. Young Community Center

2751 Robert Bradby Dr. , Detroit, MI 48207

Monday - Friday, 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed

Farwell Recreation Center

2711 E. Outer Drive

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Closed

Heilmann Center

19601 Crusade St, Detroit, MI

Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lasky Center

13200 Fenelon St, Detroit, MI

Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday Closed

Northwest Activities Center

18100 Meyers Rd, Detroit, MI

Monday - Friday 6 a.m. 10 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Patton Recreation Center

2301 Woodmere St, Detroit, MI

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Williams Center

8431 Rosa Parks Blvd, Detroit, MI

Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The Helm

158 Ridge Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236

Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 313-882-9600

Hamtramck

Senior Plaza

Location: 2620 Holbrook, Hamtramck, MI 48212

Phone: 313-873-7878

Monday - Friday 8:30 am - 4:30 pm



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.