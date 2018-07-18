Little Caesars Arena set to announce mobile ticketing as its primary entry method

We expect to learn more later today from Little Caesars Arena as it is set to introduce mobile ticketing as its primary entry method for the upcoming 2018-19 Detroit Red Wings & Pistons seasons.

The move is allegedly being made to protect fans from the risk of obtaining fraudulent or counterfeit tickets.

Instead of using traditional paper tickets to enter the building, a smartphone or other mobile device will act as a fans ticket and a QR code will be scanned directly from the screen and allow entry into the building.

Local 4 has learned the move will mean season ticket holders will no longer receive traditional ticket books with individual tickets for each game as they have in the past.

Detroit Red Wings season ticket holders are slated to receive a commemorative printed ticket to celebrate the upcoming season, with individual game tickets set to be uploaded to their online Ticketmaster account by the end of August.

No word on if Detroit Pistons season ticket holders will also be receiving a commemorative printed ticket, in addition to their tickets being uploaded to their online account.

It's alleged manually printed PDF tickets will no longer be accepted at Detroit Red Wings or Pistons games once the new entry method goes into effect.

Fans who do not have access to a smartphone or mobile device should contact the Little Caesars Arena XFINITY Box Office at (313)-471-8979 to be advised on how they can obtain their tickets.

