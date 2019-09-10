LIVE DISCUSSION: The case against Floyd Galloway

Floyd Galloway Jr. is charged with premeditated murder in the death of Danielle Stislicki, who went missing nearly three years ago.

The preliminary hearing started Monday in Farmington Hills and is expected to last a week.

Here are the key points:

Initial timeline

Danielle Stislicki was last seen on Dec. 2, 2016 as she was leaving her job at MetLife in Southfield.

Stislicki had plans to meet a friend for dinner that night, but she never showed up. Her friend never heard from her.

The next day, Stislicki's Jeep Renegade was found parked 8 feet from her Farmington Hills apartment door. Her purse was left inside the SUV.

On Dec. 19, police announced they believed Stislicki was the victim of a crime.

On Dec. 22, authorities searched the Berkley home of a former security guard at the MetLife office. A mattress, floorboards and other items were taken from the home.

On June 27, 2017, Livonia police arrested a person of interest in the case.

Floyd Galloway Jr.

Floyd Galloway Jr. was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case in Hines Park, but police also named him a person of interest in Stislicki's disappearance.

A prior DNA test linked him to Stislicki's case. He was identified as the former security guard who lived in the Berkley home that was searched by police months earlier.

On June 28, 2017, Galloway was charged in a Hines Park sexual assault case. A 28-year-old woman told police she was attacked while jogging in the park on Sep. 4, 2016. She said the man dragged her off the bike path, attempted to remove her clothing and told her he wanted to have sex with her. She managed to fight the man off and run away.

Galloway was also investigated in connection to an Allen Park assault.

On Nov. 21, 2017, Galloway took a plea deal in the Hines Park case. On Dec. 8, he was sentenced to 16 to 35 years on charges of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to do bodily harm.

On March 5, 2019, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel officially charged Galloway in Stislicki's case. He was charged with premeditated first-degree murder.



Day 1 of preliminary hearing

Brandon Williams, Stislicki's coworker, testified that he saw her with Galloway the day she went missing.

Silvia Morris, a cab driver, testified that she picked up Galloway at a Tim Horton's near Stislicki's apartment later that night. Restaurant surveillance video showed Galloway using a phone to call the cab, officials said.

Detectives testified that Stislicki's key chain and Fitbit were found between the walk from her apartment and the Tim Horton's that Galloway visited that night.

Prosecutors showed surveillance video of what they believe to be Stislicki's car heading toward Galloway's home the night of her disappearance.

A receipt and video surveillance from two days after Stislicki's disappearance showed that Galloway went into a Bed Bath & Beyond in Beverly Hills to purchase a white comforter.

Detectives also talked about a patch of carpeting that was clearly replaced in Galloway's master bedroom. They said there were carpet remnants in the trash.

Galloway's defense maintains the evidence is circumstantial.

