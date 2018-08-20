LIVE STREAM: First Lady Melania Trump attends Cyberbullying Prevention Summit

WASHINGTON - First Lady Melania Trump will attend the Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention (FPBP) Cyberbullying Prevention Summit.

Mrs. Trump will deliver brief remarks addressing the positive and negative effects of social media on youth - a key issue of her Be Best campaign. The First Lady will also attend a panel discussion with representatives from multiple social media platforms.

Watch live at 9:15 a.m. EST right here on ClickOnDetroit.

