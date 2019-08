ice President Mike Pence speaks as President Donald Trump listens in the Rose Garden of the White House on January 4, 2019 in Washington, DC.

DETROIT - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Detroit on Monday to speak at the Detroit Economic Club.

The Detroit Economic Club says Pence will speak to the organization Monday at the MotorCity Casino Hotel during an event rescheduled from earlier this month.

Watch the speech live below at 12 p.m.

