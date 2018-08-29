Man killed wife, then tried and failed to kill himself in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An elderly Macomb Township man is in the hospital after allegedly shooting and killing his wife before turning the gun on himself.

It happened on Mackenzie Drive near M-23 Mile and Card. Police found a woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Her husband was found clinging on to his life after he shot himself in the head, according to police.

Officials believe the couple got into a heated argument inside the home.

Police received two calls, one from the couple's son saying when he talked to his father his dad was slurring his speech. The son requested police check on the father.

The second 911 call came from the husband himself.

Police broke down the front door to the home and found the wife dead and the husband bleeding.

The husband was rushed to the hospital where he is recovering.

The gun was found inside the house and there were no signs of forced entry, according to police. If the husband survives he will face charges.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.