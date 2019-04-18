4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- April 19, 2019

Here's what's coming up Friday, April 19, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

On the 4s -- Holiday weather and traffic

The orange barrels could impact your weekend if you're driving through Macomb County Kim DeGiulio will break down all the big projects.

Plus, the Local 4Casters are tracking some holiday weekend wet weather -- but will the Easter and Passover events be dry? We'll be updating the forecast overnight so you know exactly how to plan your weekend.

5:45 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. -- 4 Your Calendar

Good Friday means no school for many kids across Metro Detroit. We'll help you avoid the cabin fever with a look at events happening around town including marshmallow drops, and even a Good Friday drive-thru service.

6:10 a.m. - Fitness Friday

Burn off the extra Easter brunch calories with quick workouts you can do at home.

Rhonda Walker pairs up with local fitness experts for exercises that will only take you minutes to try out.

6:40 - Smash Room

Looking for a great way to let out your inner aggression? Don't hold it in, we've found a place where you can let it all out.

One local family has turned our desire to smash things into a great business. Evrod Cassimy will take us inside and try it out.

