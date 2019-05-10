4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Saturday, May 11, 2019

Here's what's coming up Saturday, May 11, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 6:00 a.m.

All Morning -- Weather and Traffic

Someone forgot to tell mother nature that it's spring. Most of Metro Detroit will be under a frost advisory on Saturday.

Plus, more orange barrel alerts on I-75. We'll help you get around the construction.

6 and 7 a.m. -- Remembering Judge Damon Keith

We're live from the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to say farewell to a civil rights icon. We'll look back on Judge Keith's legacy and his lasting impact.

All Morning -- Komen Detroit Race for the Cure

We're live from Comerica Park!

The event promotes breast cancer awareness, and has something for everyone.

Ten thousand pink ribbons will decorate the refreshed race route along Gratiot and the Dequindre Cut-Greenway where 10-plus bands and entertainment groups will perform.

Sponsors and other booths around Comerica Park will have giveaways and offer exciting activities inside and outside the ballpark. Information about breast cancer risk is available on komen.org.

To register, click here.

7:20 a.m. -- All 4 Pets

Not all creatures are created the same. Whether it's a lizard of hamster, small critters take a different level of love and care. We're talking to the experts at Premier Pet Supply for tips to give your pet the best place to call home.

