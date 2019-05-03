4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Saturday, May 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up Saturday, May 4th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today:

All Morning -- Weather

After a week of wet weather, and flooding across the metro area it is time for a break. Andrew Humphrey has your hour-by-hour weekend forecast.

6 and 7 a.m. – Empty the Shelter

Shelters across the Metro Detroit are calling on loving families. We’ll be live at the Michigan Humane Society with looking into how you can give a puppy or kitten a forever home.

6:20 a.m. – Help Me Hank Scam and Recall of the Week

Here we go again, scammers are trying old tricks to get your money and personal information. We will show you what red flags to look out for to keep you and your money safe.

7:40 a.m. -- Help Me Hank: May Deep Discounts

Summer is right around the corner, and retailers are offering essential seasonal items at really low prices. We’ll tell you what you should buy now, before prices go up.

