A message from Rhonda Walker as she prepares to return to Local 4

Wow, as I sit here a day away from returning to the job I love after being off for two months, I’m filled with a variety of emotions that range from joy and excitement to a bit of fear and anxiety.

Fearless is part of the motto of my charity for teen girls, the Rhonda Walker Foundation- the F also stands for fearless, so I hesitate sharing that.

But the truth is, if you stop doing anything for that long, returning to it comes with a little self doubt. Especially when you get to return and do it on live TV in front of thousands of people that expect you to be exactly the same as you were two months ago. YIKES!

At the same time, I'm incredibly excited to return to the career I’ve had in the city I love for the past 20 years! And let’s talk about love, because I have received so much of it from all of you while I have been on medical leave.

Wow, I am so filled with gratitude. It is truly overwhelming to know that many people, many I’ve never personally met, care about me, I mean truly care about my well-being enough to call and email WDIV literally daily, send me letters, cards, flowers, books, meals, emails, social media messages, texts, home visits and prayers for my full recovery. THANK YOU ALL SO VERY VERY MUCH!!! I love you back, I truly do and if our paths ever cross I have a hug of gratitude for you -- and yes, I am a hugger:)

I still have a bit more healing to do over the next few months, but I’m thankful the tough part is behind me and I’m well enough to return to work and to most of my normal daily activities with a few exceptions, like heavy lifting and strenuous exercise. Which I’m not exactly complaining about (wink).

So, for my next Fitness Friday segments, I’ll be calling on you to do the heavy lifting for me for a while. We are looking to shoot some new segments, so please comment with suggestions for new gym concepts and unique approaches to exercise that we should check out around town and feature.

And speaking of exercise, you know health and fitness is a big part of my life and I’m hosting my 9th annual Give and Get Fit Health and Fitness event on the Detroit Riverfront Sunday, July 28 at 8am.

Please register for our 5K run/walk, 10K or free fitness classes and take advantage of free health screenings and awesome health, fitness and wellness exhibitors. It’s a family friendly event for all ages benefiting Detroit kids and we have race medals for all age groups from 1-100 and beyond. I’ll be there at the finish to high five you and place it around your neck!

Lastly, I’m blessed to have an amazing work family who I have missed seeing everyday like crazy. I cannot wait to reunite with them and get back in the saddle delivering your morning news where I belong!

So later today tune in to Local 4 News at 5pm to see my candid conversation with the morning team about my time away.

And then I’ll see you LIVE on Local 4 News Today Thursday morning! Seriously I cannot wait:)

Hugs,

Rhonda

