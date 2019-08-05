Local officials respond to this weekend's mass shootings

DETROIT - As the country mourns two senseless mass shootings over the weekend, local lawmakers are weighing in.

Rep. Debbie Dingell wants to expand background checks and forbid convicted abusers from owning guns. She says hateful rhetoric is fueling the violence.

"We're normalizing hate. We've got to stop the hate language and take responsibility," said Dingell.

Rep. Tim Walburg tweeted "The people of El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH witnessed such unspeakable acts of evil this weekend. Our nation mourns for these communities and is praying for the families who lost a loved one."

While many replied saying thoughts and prayers aren't enough, it's clear the heroic actions of Dayton police saved countless lives. That shooter was killed within 30 seconds.

"Lot of people asking if we are ready. I say yes," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Craig says he watched tapes of the response in Dayton and says his officers are consistently trained for the event of a mass shooting. He says everyone must stay vigilant.

"Even if you're not certain, let us determine the threat, because it's in those early stages that can save lives," said Craig.

