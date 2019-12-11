'This was clearly torture’ -- Federal lawsuit claims man violently abused by Macomb County deputies

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A man claimed guards badly beat him inside the Macomb County Jail and he said he’s got the video to prove it.

It’s at the center of a federal civil rights lawsuit.

In July 2018, video captured six Macomb County sheriff’s deputies carry Brian Paul Hyde and strap him into a restraint chair. A bag is placed on Hyde’s head as a deputy delivers several blows to him. A blue flash appears on the video -- Hyde claims a deputy was using a taser on his groin.

“I thought it was the end," Hyde said. "I really believe I was about to die.”

Hyde said he and his family are in hiding.

“You know, they’re pulling my head to the floor so they are pretty much suffocating me while they are electrocuting me and beating me," Hyde said. "I thought it was the end. I thought they were going to kill me.”

Macomb County alleged Hyde threw urine on a deputy and the video captures deputies trying to draw his blood to link him to the urine that was thrown.

“I thought this was clearly torture,” said attorney John Alexander. “It is totally unnecessary.”