Detroit Youth Choir to perform Sunday in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Detroit Youth Choir will be holding a concert Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. inside Triumph Church-North Campus.

For full details or to purchase tickets, click here. Local 4′s Tati Amare will serve as guest host of the event.

Triumph Church-North Campus is located at 15600 J L Hudson Drive Southfield, Michigan 48075.