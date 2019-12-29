Flashpoint 12/22/19: Ford Motor Company releases its 2020 Global Trend Report

DETROIT – Ford Motor Company has released its 2020 Global Trend Report.

Sheryl Connelly, chief futurist of Ford Motor Company, made an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday, Dec. 22 to discuss highlights from the 8th annual report.

One finding of the report shows people today feel overwhelmed with the changes they see taking place in the world – and they’re having a harder time trusting brands and connecting with peers than they did in the past.

Watch the video above for more on the report’s findings.