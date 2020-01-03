Michigan leaders fear reaction to killing of top Iranian general

DETROIT – Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated after a US airstrike killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani Friday.

Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation” against the United States in response to the killing, which has struck fear of war with the Islamic republic among Americans.

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed Friday near an airport in Baghdad, Iraq. His death comes on the heels of long standing tension between the Iran and the United States.

During his first term President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and imposed sanctions on the country.

“Qasem Soleimani was an evil man responsible for the death of thousands of innocent people. However, I deeply fear the consequences of this action, which was made without consulting Congress, or our allies and partners in the region. Congress must be briefed on the Administration’s strategy, and we must be prepared for an almost certain escalation of activities and conflict in the Mideast, as well as the safety of Americans throughout the world. We must act as Americans, not as Democrats and Republicans in understanding the situation, protecting America and safeguarding our national interests, allies and partners. Any escalation of US military involvement requires Congressional authorization, and the Administration must come to Congress for an Authorization for Use of Military Force as required by the Constitution.” -- Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan’s 12th Congressional District

Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of countless Americans in Iraq & for destabilising the region. He was in Iraq, planning to escalate attacks on the Embassy & elsewhere. He won’t be missed. That said, Iran will respond & managing escalation must now be the priority. -- Mike Rogers, former republican congressman for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District

We cannot stay silent as this lawless President recklessly moves us closer to yet another unnecessary war that puts innocent lives at risk at home & across the globe. Congress alone has the authority to declare war, & we must reclaim our responsibility & say no to war with Iran. -- Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan’s 13th Congressional District

As a former Shia militia analyst who served multiple tours in Iraq and worked at the White House under both Presidents Bush and Obama, and later at the Pentagon, I participated in countless conversations on how to respond to Qassem Soleimani’s violent campaigns across the region. — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) January 3, 2020