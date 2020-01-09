Harper Woods Fire Department investigating deadly fire

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Investigators from the Harper Woods Fire Department are investigating a deadly house fire that started early this morning at a home in the area of Vernier and I-94.

The fire was in the 21100 block of Country Club Drive.

Sources tell Local 4, the victim is a man believed to be in his late 20s and a marijuana grow operation was found in the basement of the house.

Fire officials say that the fire appears to have started on the second floor of the home and the man appears to have been overcome by smoke.

Grosse Pointe Woods and Grosse Pointe Farms fire departments also assisted Harper Woods with putting the fire out.

