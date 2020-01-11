‘Drive safe because not everyone does:' Macomb County Sheriff’s Office shares video of police chase

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Police took footage from a dash cam and a Facebook Live that shows a brief police chase and arrest.

The incident happened Monday on eastbound I-94. A Macomb County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving with high speeds.

Police said the vehicle was being driven at speeds above 115 mph. While the chase was happening a passenger in the vehicle was live on Facebook.

The audio in the above version of the video has been removed due to profanity. There is a version with audio embedded below.

“We have put this 'live’ footage together with our dash cam and body cam to show you the dangers that drivers can face at anytime. Please drive safe because not everyone does," the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Nathaniel Jenkins, 19, has been charged with fleeing in the fourth-degree and operating with a suspended license.

Watch the video with audio below (WARNING: There is profanity)