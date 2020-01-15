Michigan Recreational Passport price to increase for first time in 7 years

LANSING, Mich. – The price for a Michigan Recreational Passport is rising -- but only slightly.

The Michigan DNR said Wednesday that for the first time in seven years, the price for a Michigan Recreational Passport will increase -- from $11 to $12 annually.

The increase takes effect March 1, 2020.

All other resident Passport fees stay the same, including those for motorcycles, mopeds and commercial vehicles.

The change is due to a statutory provision to adjust the Recreation Passport fee based upon the Consumer Price Index as determined by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That statutory requirement was put into law when the Recreation Passport funding model was created in 2010 to ensure the funding source keeps pace with inflation.

The passport allows Michigan residents to enjoy vehicle access to more than 100 state parks and recreation areas, 140 state forest campgrounds, hundreds of miles of state trails, historic sites, family-friendly events, hundreds of boating access sites and other outdoor spaces.

Learn more about how the Recreation Passport supports, protects and provides easy, affordable access to the great outdoors at Michigan.gov/RecreationPassport.