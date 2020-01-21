Children rescued after getting trapped on frozen Shelby Township lake with ice beginning to crack

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Body camera video captured the tense moments in Shelby Township when two young children were trapped on a frozen lake with cracking ice.

The incident happened Monday morning. The children went sledding and accidentally got too far onto the lake, officials said.

Cora Haupt, 4, said she and her 2-year-old brother were supposed to be building a snowman.

“Bobby wanted to go on the sled,” Cora said. “Then we got all the way on the ocean.”

She’s talking about the lake behind their home. The sled went much further than normal on the surface because of the ice.

Their 13-year-old brother went after them, but fell instantly through the ice. He was able to pull himself out, and that’s when Christine Nazareth-Haupt, the mother of the young children, realized what was happening and called 911.

“My kids -- they’re 2 and 4,” she said. “The ice is breaking. I can’t get to them.”

Shelby Township police officers arrived first, with Shelby Township firefighters right behind. They said they quickly realized the ice was very thin.

Firefighter Patrick Bombard was one of two rescuers who slowly and methodically crawled across the ice. Body camera footage shows how fast everyone reacted to the situation.

Parts of the ice cracked as the firefighters approached the children. But about 20 minutes after they got stuck, Cora and Bobby were pulled to safety.

“It was amazing to know that in a pinch they would risk their lives to help our kids,” Nazareth-Haupt said.