Cruise line launches Great Lakes voyages starting in 2022

DETROIT – Soon, you’ll be able to take a voyage on the Great Lakes.

Viking Cruises announced the launch of Great Lakes voyages with ports in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ontario, with plans to set sail in 2022.

Booking for the new Great Lakes itineraries are available to the public for booking.

“We invented the concept of modern river cruising when we launched in 1997; then we reinvented ocean cruises and became the ‘World’s Best Ocean Cruise Line’ in our first year of operation, as well as every year since then. Now, in creating ‘the thinking person’s expedition,’ we are perfecting polar expedition cruising, and we will usher in a new era of comfortable exploration in the heart of North America,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking.

“Our guests are curious explorers. They want to continue traveling with us to familiar and iconic destinations, but they would also like to travel further. We began as Viking River Cruises; then we evolved into Viking Cruises with the addition of ocean cruises; today we stand singularly as Viking, offering destination-focused voyages on more than 20 rivers, five oceans and five Great Lakes, visiting 403 ports in 95 countries and on all seven continents.”

Judging from the prices, which in the list below, this probably wasn’t created for Michiganders -- it’s likely for Europeans who want to see North America. We’ll stick to our pontoons, thank you very much.

Here are the details of the 2022-2023 Great Lakes voyages: