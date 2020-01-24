Michigan Gov. Whitmer tapped to deliver Democratic response to Trump State of the Union

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will help deliver the Democratic response to President Trump’s upcoming State of the Union address.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced today that Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar of Texas will deliver the Spanish language response to the speech.

“Across the country, Democrats are staying focused on building a stronger, more sustainable country for future generations” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “As leaders, it’s our responsibility to ensure a safe, healthy future for our children and families, and that’s exactly what we’re working toward in Michigan. That means protecting our environment from the harmful effects of climate change, ensuring a great public education that gets our kids on a path to a good job that they can raise a family on, and keeping them healthy by expanding access to quality, affordable health care and protecting those with pre-existing conditions. This response is an exciting opportunity to show the American people that not only are Democrats getting things done for them, but also for future generations to come.”

Whitmer is in the second year of her first term as Michigan governor.

“Since day one, Governor Whitmer has rolled up her sleeves to get things done for the people of Michigan,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “During her time in public service, she has led the charge to expand health care to hundreds of thousands of people, expand protections for hard-working middle-class families and ensure clean drinking water in our communities. Her decades of hard work on behalf of the people should serve as a model for our nation. She’s a forward-looking leader who is laser-focused on solving problems for everyday Michiganders and is uniquely qualified to deliver Democrats’ message of progress for all Americans.”