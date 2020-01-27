Helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, 7 others under investigation

Police are still investigating what caused the helicopter crash that killed 41-year-old Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven other passengers on board.

The manufacturer of the helicopter, Lockheed Martin, is cooperating with officials to find what caused the crash to happen.

The helicopter was heading to the Mamba Academy for Gianna’s basketball practice.

Police say they know there was an issue of visibility but are still trying to find out the reason for the crash.

