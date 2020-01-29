New victim comes forward in De La Salle hazing investigation

WARREN, Mich. – A new victim has come forward in the investigation into hazing at Warren De La Salle.

A family came forward after being unhappy with Tuesday’s decision by prosecutors that there wasn’t enough evidence to take the case to court.

According to the prosecutor, there are multiple reasons charges won’t be brought against the students allegedly involved, including the school’s decision to do an internal investigation before calling police, the school refusing to turn over its internal investigation to authorities and a lack of cooperation from the alleged victims and their families.

Also, the prosecutor alleges that staff put up roadblocks in the investigation, and the majority of the football coaching staff was not cooperative.

