PETA wants to replace Punxsutawney Phil with a robot for Groundhog Day

The animal rights activist group PETA is asking the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club to replace Phil with a robot for Groundhog Day.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said the flashing lights, noise and people might be stressful for Phil. The group said a robot might be more accurate.

Michigan will have Woody the Woodchuck making her prediction again this year. Woody has been more accurate than Phil.

Groundhog Day 2020 is Sunday, Feb. 2.