WATCH: Police, bystanders rescue woman from freezing water in Harrison Township
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Bodycamera video shows the moment police and bystanders pull a woman from freezing water in Harrison Township.
The woman fell into the water on Monday while she was fishing. Macomb County deputies said the woman was in the water for 15 minutes after slipping off the dock.
Firefighters arrived on scene to treat the woman. Deputies said she was doing better on Wednesday.
