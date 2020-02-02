London stabbing treated as ‘terror-related incident’ by police

LONDON – A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London, in a terrorist-related incident, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

"At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," the Met said.

The police issued the statement at 3:12 p.m. local time (10.12 a.m. ET).

The London Ambulance Service said it had "a number of resources attending an incident in Streatham High Road."

Streatham High Road is a busy shopping street. Police have told people to stay away from the area.

The incident comes just two months after police shot and killed a man on London Bridge in central London after an attack that left two people dead and three others injured.

This is a developing story.