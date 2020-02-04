36ºF

Celebrating Black History Month: Feb. 4 is Rosa Parks’ birthday

Rosa Parks was born Rosa Louise McCauley on Feb. 4, 1913.

The civil rights activist refused to surrender her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama.

Her decision sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott and launched nationwide efforts to end racial segregation of public facilities.

What many people don’t know is Parks was the second person jailed for refusing to give up her seat. The first was 15-year-old Claudette Colvin nine months earlier.

