‘I wish they were here’: Vanessa Bryant gives glimpse into grieving process

Kobe, Gianna Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

FILE - In this March 2, 2019, file photo Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. A public memorial service for Bryant, Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, gave a glimpse into her grieving process on Monday.

Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Vanessa Bryant shared the following on social media:

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

Vanessa Bryant also shared a post announcing a celebration of life memorial in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center.

