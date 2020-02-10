Officials investigate after two matted, neglected dogs found wandering streets of Macomb County

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Officials in Macomb County are investigating after two matted and neglected dogs were found wandering the streets.

The two dogs are currently being held at Macomb County Animal Control. They’ve been terribly neglected, and the chief is trying to figure out why. Police said they knew something was off as soon as they got the call.

Macomb County Animal Control Chief Jeff Randazzo said officials got a call from a Roseville resident saying he found the two dogs as strays wandering the streets.

Randazzo said the dogs had pounds of extra fur. He said they couldn’t walk a straight line because their eyes were blocked.

As soon as the dogs came in, a groomer called Hair of the Dog in Eastpointe and took care of them for free. Two pounds of hair came off the male and one pound came off the female, according to officials.

An investigation has been opened as authorities try to see if the original caller knew more about the situation than he disclosed. They also want to know if someone else knows the dogs’ backstory.

“There’s more to this story that somebody knows,” Randazzo said. “They just need to come forward with it.”

