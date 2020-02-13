30ºF

Have a cute baby? Search is on for the next Gerber baby

NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Gerber baby food products are seen on a supermarket shelf April 12, 2007 in New York City. Nestle SA, the world's largest food company, announced it will purchase Gerber, the largest baby food producer in the U.S., for $5.5 billion. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (2007 Getty Images)

DETROIT – Is your baby a star? Gerber has launched its 2020 photo search for the next Gerber baby.

Gerber is currently accepting photos of babies for the contest.

“We want to see your baby strut their stuff and show their personality. Whether they’re dancing, playing, or chowing down, upload your favorite photos and videos,” Gerber said on its website.

One photo is accepted per submission and videos should be one minute or less.

