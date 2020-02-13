Have a cute baby? Search is on for the next Gerber baby

DETROIT – Is your baby a star? Gerber has launched its 2020 photo search for the next Gerber baby.

Gerber is currently accepting photos of babies for the contest.

“We want to see your baby strut their stuff and show their personality. Whether they’re dancing, playing, or chowing down, upload your favorite photos and videos,” Gerber said on its website.

One photo is accepted per submission and videos should be one minute or less.