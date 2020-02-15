Michigan facility to close after promised $22M in investment

CAPAC, Mich. – A company that makes automotive air conditioning systems and advanced engine components is planning to shut down its Michigan plant next year.

The move comes after Keihin North America promised to invest $22 million into a new plant that would have provided 260 jobs. The company said in a news release it hasn’t been able to expand new business as quickly as hoped.

Operations at the plant in Capac, Michigan, will cease in February 2021. The plant has 165 workers. It makes automotive air conditioning systems and advanced engine components. Tokyo-based Keihin Corp. is a major supplier to Honda. Its North American headquarters is in Indiana.