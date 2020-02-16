Arrests made in northern Michigan crystal meth drug bust

GRAWN, Mich. – On Tuesday, Feb. 12 detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team conducted a joint investigation with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Team after information and tips were received about a man in Grawn selling crystal methamphetamine.

With information from the GTSO Interdiction Team, TNT conducted surveillance and utilized undercover techniques to obtain information that lead to a search warrant at the suspect’s home.

The search warrant resulted in approximately 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine and Xanax bars seized. There was also evidence of the use and distribution of illicit narcotics.

The suspect, 42-year-old Charles Culberston of Grawn, was arrested during the search warrant. He was taken in the Grand Traverse County Jail for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver synthetic narcotics, concealed weapons violation, maintaining a drug house, and resisting a police officer. Culberston was arraigned in the 86th District Court on Saturday.

A female suspect also lives at the home and returned there during the search warrant. Nicole Shamblin, 36-years-old, was held in Grand Traverse County for possession of methamphetamine and probation violation. Shamblin is currently on probation for methamphetamine charges. Shamblin was arraigned in the 86th District Court on Saturday.

Child Protective Services was contacted following the search warrant because an underage person was found at the home.