Annie Chun’s teriyaki noodle bowls recalled due to undeclared peanuts

DETROIT – Annie Chun’s Japanese-Style Teriyaki Noodle Bowls have been recalled because they contain peanuts, which were not declared on packaging.

CJ Foods voluntarily chose to recall the products because they could make people with peanut allergies sick.

The recall was initiated because the company discovered some bowls that were packaged in outer sleeves indicating Teriyaki Noodle Bowls contain Pad Thai noodle, which contains peanuts that are not listed on the ingredient list or allergen information.

The bowls are available across the United States. There have been no reports of illnesses.

Consumers should discard the product and contact the company or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. For more information, call 1-800-459-3445.

Recall package details: ANNIE CHUN’S JAPANESE-STYLE TERIYAKI NOODLE BOWL, 7.8 OZ, UPC CODE 7-65667-10387-6, LOT NUMBER 12/25/2020 in opaque white plastic bowl with paper sleeves