$500 reward offered after vandals destroy Utica dentist office’s sign

UTICA, Mich. – Police are investigating a bizarre case of vandalism in Macomb County after the sign at dentist’s office in Utica was destroyed.

It happened at the Manduzzi Family Dentist office on Summers Street.

“I had to drag it back into the garage,” said Dr. Chris Manduzzi. “It took most of my strength to drag it over here.”

The fancy sign outside the office no longer exists. Several days prior, the mayor’s wife was walking early in the morning and saw what happened. She took a photo and Manduzzi came right over. He knew it wasn’t an accident.

Police are looking for those responsible for the vandalism of a sign in Utica. (WDIV)

“It definitely wasn’t a car," Manduzzi said.

Footprints were found in the snow, which makes them believe the destruction was intentional.

Chris and Jackie Manduzzi are offering a $500 reward to figure out who did it.

They’re working with their insurance company, which will cost an estimated $10,000.

"This one is a real ‘Duzzi,’” the family said in a Facebook post.

The sign is custom-built. It’s not made from wood so it would last longer in Michigan’s inconsistent weather.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Utica Police Department at 586-731-2345.