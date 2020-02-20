Michigan health officials report fourth death from vaping-related lung injury

DETROIT – Michigan health officials have confirmed the state’s fourth death caused by a vaping-related lung injury.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services learned Wednesday about a Michigan man’s death. No other information about the man was revealed, but his death was linked to the outbreak of e-cigarettes or vaping, officials said.

“Although reports of new cases related to this outbreak have decreased in Michigan and across the country, new cases continue to be reported,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “We urge Michigan residents to refrain from vaping until a definite source or sources have been identified. Health care providers should remain vigilant in educating their patients about the potential risks associated with vaping and report any cases to their local health department.”

Since August 2019, 73 confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan, including this death, according to experts. All cases have been reported in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, and most of the individuals have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness. The age range of the cases is 15-67 years old.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Feb. 4, 2,758 cases have been identified in 50 states, the District of Columbia and two territories. That number includes 64 deaths in 28 states, health officials said.

The CDC has identified vitamin E acetate as strongly associated with vaping-related lung injury. Vitamin E acetate is used as an additive in THC-containing vaping products, officials said.

E-cigarette and vaping users should immediately seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever and/or nausea and vomiting, health experts said.

MDHHS recommendations