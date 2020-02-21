5-week-old baby hospitalized for days after father’s beating, police say

RICH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A father was arrested in Lapeer County after his 5-week-old baby was hospitalized for several days due to a beating, police said.

Deputies with the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office were called Tuesday to a home in Rich Township with a Mayville mailing address, according to authorities.

Officials said a 5-week-old baby had fractured bones and multiple bruises. The baby was taken to the Hurley Medical Center in Flint and hospitalized for several days, according to police.

Austin Jobson, 23, of Mayville, was taken into custody during the investigation, officials said. He is the biological father of the baby, police said.

The baby and two siblings -- who did not show signs of abuse -- were taken from the home, according to authorities.

Jobson was arraigned Thursday at 40th Circuit Court of Lapeer. He is charged with first-degree child abuse and second-degree child abuse.

Jobson is being held at the Lapeer County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court March 2.