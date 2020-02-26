Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man claims $3.4M Lotto 47 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. – A Macomb County man has some planning to do after winning a $3.4 million Lotto 47 jackpot.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the big prize when he matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn Feb. 8: 06-07-12-16-18-46. He bought the winning ticket at the Victory Inn, located at 28950 Mound Road in Warren.

“I heard a winner had been sold at the Victory Inn, so I checked my ticket. Then I checked it again, and then once more just to be sure I was the winner,” said the player. “I was stunned to see I really won!

“I’ve always told people I would win. I’ve even had a bucket list of items I want to do if I win, but now I’m so shocked I can’t recall what any of those things were. It’s time to start planning and getting that list together!”

The lucky 68-year-old player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum cash payment of about $2.1 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

With his winnings, he plans to check off some items on his new bucket list and then save the remainder.