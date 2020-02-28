Fabulous February Finale on Local 4

WDIV-Local 4 is the Detroit market leader across nearly all newscasts in the February TV sweeps period for Detroit (1/30-2/26/2020), with first place finishes in key newscasts, access, and late-night programming.

WDIV-Local 4’s first place newscast finishes include:

· Local 4 News First at 4 is No. 1 in the 4 p.m. time period across all the key demographics. Delivering with a 5.8 household rating/ 16 household share, which equates to 100,000 households, beating both The Now (WXYZ 4 p.m.) (2.0 HH RTG/5 HH SHR/34,000 HH) and Judge Judy (WJBK 4 p.m.) (4.2 HH RTG/12 HH SHR/74,000 HH).

· Local 4 News at 5 p.m. continues its nine-year winning streak and is the leader in the time period across all key demographics. Local 4’s 5 p.m. newscast delivered a 7.4 household rating/17 household share, which equates to 128,000 households, beating both WXYZ (4.1 HH RTG/10 HH SHR/71,000 HH) and WJBK (3.8 HH RTG/9 HH SHR/67,000 HH). WDIV posted marked increases across the key demographics, specifically +62% in Adults 25-54 rating and +33% in Women 25-54 rating, over February 2019.

· Local 4 News at 6 p.m. continues its No. 1 position across all demographics, with an 9.0 rating/19 share/156,000 households as compared to WXYZ (6.3 HH RTG/14 HH SHR/110,000 HH) and WJBK (3.0 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/53,000). WDIV grew YTY, holding its position as Detroit’s No. 1 newscast…+56% in Adults 25-54 rating and +36% in Women 25-54 over February 2019.

· Local 4 News airing Monday through Sunday at 11 p.m. retains its title as Detroit’s No. 1 Late News delivering a 6.8 household rating/16 household share, which equates to 119,000 households. Local 4 News at 11 p.m. beat WJBK’s 10 p.m. news with a 3.8 HH RTG /8 HH SHR /67,000 HH as compared to WXYZ (3.4 HH RTG/8 HH SHR/58,000 HH) and WJBK M-F 11 p.m. (2.6 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/46,000 HH). In addition, Local 4 News is the No. 1 Late News across all the key demographics, this includes beating WJBK’s 10 p.m. news, as well.

· WDIV-Local 4 also continues to be the leader in late-night programming, claiming the No. 1 spot with first place finishes in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live.

· In the all-important access period at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! continue to dominate across all demographics with a 9.5 rating/18 share, which equates to 165,000 households compared to WXYZ’s 7 p.m. news and The List (4.0 HH RTG/7 HH SHR/70,000 HH) and WJBK’s TMZ/EXTRA (2.6 HH RTG/5 HH SHR /53,000 HH). Wheel of Fortune/Jeopardy! grew 66% in Adults 25-54 rating and 65% in Women 25-54 rating over February 2019.

At 6 a.m., Local 4 News Today, anchored by Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Jason Carr, Brandon Roux and Kim DeGiulio, delivered a 3.3 HH rating and a 16 HH share, which equates to 57,000 households, placing a closed second to WJBK (3.9 HH rating/18 HH share/67,000 HH) at 6 a.m.

In other dayparts, WDIV’s mid-morning talker - Live in the D – finished at a close 2nd in the time period and delivered a 2.2 household rating / 8 household share, which equates to 39,000 households. This beat The Doctors on WXYZ (1.5 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/27,000 HH).

To cap off the February Sweeps wins, WDIV’s website, ClickOnDetroit.com, kicked off 2020 by finishing as the No. 1 media website in Metro Detroit (Comscore/January 2020). Plus, it’s already poised to finish February as its 2nd highest month yet according to Google Analytics. Currently, from Feb. 1 – date, ClickOnDetroit.com has 6.3 million unique visitors and the month is not over yet.

“In addition to our news and programming leadership, we are also a leader in ensuring the accuracy of our reporting,” said Marla Drutz, WDIV’s Vice President and General Manager. “That’s why we’ve launched a major initiative called Verified that will help us combat misinformation campaigns targeting our news station and trying to get us to report false or misleading stories. With the general election just months away, we want to make sure we bring our communities the most accurate information possible. To find out more about our plans to do this please click here.”