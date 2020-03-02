43ºF

Homes on Lake Erie shore covered in ice

HAMBURG, N.Y – Cold temperatures in New York have created a winter wonderland of sorts near Lake Erie.

Video shows waterfront homes completely covered in a thick sheet of ice.

It was caused by two straight days of gale force winds, below freezing temperatures and 18-foot waves off the lake.

Homeowners said the ice darkened their homes and brought down trees and power lines.

