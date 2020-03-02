How earned income tax credit works

Earned Income Tax Credit is a refundable tax credit especially important for low and middle class income people.

You can get back from $529-$6,557 depending on where you qualify.

You must have a paying job with most top income jobs being $54,000. You must file a return even if you don’t owe the IRS any money.

It includes parents, grandparents, kids and disabled family members. You could also qualify if your family situation has changed.

In the past, Detroiters have left $80 million on the table for not filing EITC.